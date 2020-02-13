Experience, depth carry Raiders to GNC wrestling title

It was expected that Tomahawk wouldn’t make it easy for the Medford Raiders at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference wrestling tournament held at Raider Hall.

But Medford’s depth and experience were simply too much for the Hatchets and the rest of the field to beat.

The Raiders clinched their third GNC championship in four years, a feat this year’s seniors played a huge role in accomplishing, by securing six individual titles, two second-place finishes and two thirds to pile up 418 points. The Hatchets finished with 391 points.

Seniors Jake Rau and Zeke Sigmund won their third GNC titles, seniors Dane Higgins and Clay Bowe won their second conference championships and juniors Emett Grunwald and Carson Church won their first titles.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.