Ewan deals in game one; tough sixth inning prevents a sweep

For 12 and a half innings, the Rib Lake Redmen were thinking they couldn’t have gotten their delayed baseball season off to a better start Monday evening.

Unfortunately, one bad half inning changed those thoughts.

Playing on the turf of Mauston’s Woodside Sports Complex, the Redmen took a 5-1 win over Chequamegon in game one of a Marawood North doubleheader and led game two 6-0 until the Screaming Eagles put together a 10-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to win 10-6 and earn a split. The big rally was capped by a tiebreaking, inside-the-park grand slam hit by Chequamegon’s Chase Kronberger.

“We played a great first 12 innings,” head coach Dick Iverson said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.