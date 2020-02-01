Everyone contributes in win; Raiders go 1-1 at HodagLand

Having a limited roster isn’t ideal in the sport of hockey. But there are times when it has its perks.

For the Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey team, the biggest perk is the ability to spread the wealth on those rare occasions where the Raiders have the advantage and that was the case Saturday in a 12-2 win over the Beaver Dam Co-op that capped the team’s weekend at the Hodag-Land Holiday Tournament in Rhinelander.

In the Raiders’ third win of the winter, sophomore Kyla Kennedy, the team’s Rib Lake representative had a career day with four goals and two assists. Emily Schafer collected her sixth hat trick of the season but also assisted on five others.

And, freshman Eryka Seidl scored two goals and added an assist, meaning all the skaters who started the season with the team have now scored at least one point. All nine of those skaters scored in Saturday’s lopsided win.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.