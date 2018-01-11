Home / The Star News / Epic 94-yard drive gets Greyhounds past Gilman

Gilman quarterback Gabe Gunderson gets his feet set and completes a 9-yard pass to Kade Kroeplin on the second play of Friday’s WIAA Division 7 Level 2 game. Gunderson completed 15 of 25 passes for 223 yards in the 24-17 loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman receiver Kade Kroeplin uses a stiffarm to try to break a tackle attempt by Loyal’s Quinn Brussow on a 22-yard pass reception late in the third quarter of Friday’s 24-17 loss. Kroeplin had a big night, catching nine passes for 151 yards. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe disappointment of Friday’s loss is evident in the faces of Gilman’s Maverick Birkenholz and Kellvin Krizan. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/01/2018 - 8:45am mattf

The Gilman Pirates won several statistical battles, including total yardage and turnovers, but in head coach Robin Rosemeyer’s estimation they were one play short both offensively and defensively of pulling off the upset in a 24-17 loss to Loyal in Friday’s WIAA Division 7 Level 2 football playoff.
The Pirates gave up two early touchdowns, but were dominant defensively for a two-quarter span after that against the run-heavy Greyhounds. In that time, the Pirates scored nine points to take a 17-16 lead and seemed to have Loyal pinned right where they wanted them at their own 6-yard line with 7:20 left.
But the Greyhounds finally put together the drive they needed, grinding out 94 yards in 17 plays to score the winning points on Stephen Buchanan’s 2-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with just 30 seconds remaining.
