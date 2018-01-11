Epic 94-yard drive gets Greyhounds past Gilman

The Gilman Pirates won several statistical battles, including total yardage and turnovers, but in head coach Robin Rosemeyer’s estimation they were one play short both offensively and defensively of pulling off the upset in a 24-17 loss to Loyal in Friday’s WIAA Division 7 Level 2 football playoff.

The Pirates gave up two early touchdowns, but were dominant defensively for a two-quarter span after that against the run-heavy Greyhounds. In that time, the Pirates scored nine points to take a 17-16 lead and seemed to have Loyal pinned right where they wanted them at their own 6-yard line with 7:20 left.

But the Greyhounds finally put together the drive they needed, grinding out 94 yards in 17 plays to score the winning points on Stephen Buchanan’s 2-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with just 30 seconds remaining.

