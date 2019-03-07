Enthusiastic Bilodeau excited to take on new coaching challenge

The first head coaching change in the relatively short history of Medford Area Senior High boys soccer has resulted in the hiring of Nathan Bilodeau as the new man in charge.

Bilodeau has been promoted after serving as the team’s junior varsity coach in 2018. He takes over for Dan Felix, whose coaching contract was not renewed following the girls soccer season that ended in early June.

“I’m very excited,” Bilodeau said. “I understand it’s a huge undertaking and increased responsibility. My vision for the Medford soccer program as a whole, not only the high school program, but for the whole Medford soccer program is to grow. I think my vision of where I want to go and how I can help the club get there is going to make for a great relationship.”

