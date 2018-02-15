Home / The Star News / Easy win sets up a championship tilt in Phillips

Rib Lake's Sean Schreiner jump stops in the line as he slices through the Phillips defense during the teams' Dec. 21 meeting in Rib Lake, won by the Loggers 58-48. Rib Lake and Phillips meet again Friday with the winner taking the Marawood North lead with one game to play. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Another Rib Lake win, another Phillips loss and now Friday’s game between the two teams could be the deciding factor in determining who wins the 2017-18 Marawood North boys basketball championship.
The Redmen continued their late-season surge Thursday by burying Newman Catholic 80-50 in Wausau to complete the crossover portion of their Marawood Conference schedule with their first win against a South Division foe. At the same time, Phillips lost 54-36 at Edgar.
The results left both teams with Marawood records of 8-6 with two games to play as they square off Friday in Phillips. The winner is assured a share of the North title by taking a one-game lead with one to play, but the loser won’t be out of it just yet. Rib Lake closes its North slate with a home game against Athens (3-11) on Feb. 22, while Phillips is at Abbotsford (5-9) the same night.
