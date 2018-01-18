Down 19 at the break, Gilman storms back to beat Greenwood

Down by as many as 20 in the first half and 37-18 at halftime Tuesday night, the Gilman Pirates got their scoring leader back in the second half, regrouped and pulled off a comeback they’ll remember for some time, beating the visiting Greenwood Indians 56-54 in an Eastern Cloverbelt Conference thriller.

Saddled with some bench time due to three fouls in the first half, Dallas Skabroud spear-headed Gilman’s comeback by scoring 17 points of his 20 points in the second half, where the Pirates outscored the Indians 38-17.

He wasn’t alone. Elliot Wininger scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half, and Aaron Nagel scored six of his 12 after halftime.

Trevor Schmitt finished with 12 points as well with eight coming in the first half.

