Home / The Star News / Down 10, Raiders find a way to OT win

Down 10, Raiders find a way to OT win



Medford's Sierra Hanson splits Wausau East defenders Saylee Crawford (l.) and Abby Thompson during the first half of Thursday's 59-32 win over the Lumberjacks. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford guard Marissa Fronk sees an opening to the basket and is on the attack while defended by Wausau East’s Hailey Koehler during the first half of Thursday’s 59-32 win over the Lumberjacks. This win, combined with Tuesday’s come-from-behind 49-47 overtime win, have the Raiders back above .500 at 4-3 heading into Friday’s GNC contest at Mosinee. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/13/2018 - 9:17am mattf

With shots from the field refusing to fall, the Medford Raiders simply had to find a way in the second half of Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference contest in Antigo.
Someway, somehow they did it in a 49-47 overtime win over the Red Robins.
For the second straight year, it took just about everything Medford had to escape Antigo’s Sheldon Fieldhouse with a win. This one put the Raiders in an early-season tie with Rhinelander for first place in the GNC at 2-0, though the road gets tougher Friday when the Raiders visit Mosinee (2-1, 5-1) for a 7:15 p.m. tip time. It will be Medford’s final game before a long three-week holiday break.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here