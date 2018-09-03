Disastrous start ends Rib Lake's hoops season

The McDonell Central Macks continued their mastery over Rib Lake in the WIAA Division 5 boys basketball tournament Thursday with a resounding 78-51 win in a sectional semifinal contest held at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.

Everything went right for the Macks early as they started the game on an unreal 27-0 run. To the Redmen’s credit, they found some footing and played even basketball with McDonell the rest of the way, but obviously, the damage was done in the game’s first eight minutes.

McDonell led 41-13 at halftime. Rib Lake outscored the Macks 38-37 in the second half.

McDonell’s 6-5 senior standout Hayden Baughman was all he was billed to be, pouring in 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half. Nick Gerstberger led Rib Lake with 10 points, all in the second half.

Rib Lake’s season ended at 17-8. McDonell (16-10) advanced to a Saturday sectional final against South Shore (23-3) in Spooner. South Shore beat Drummond Thursday 56-44.