Diamond notebook: April 13

All statistics through Wednesday, April 12.

The 2017 spring sports season is only a few weeks old, but there’s already been plenty of game action for county baseball and softball teams.

And for the most part, success too.

All but one of Taylor County’s six baseball or softball clubs is at or above .500 - that would be Medford baseball at 3-4. Gilman softball is unbeaten at 3-0, Rib Lake baseball and Medford softball are both 3-2, Rib Lake softball is 2-1 and Gilman baseball is 2-2.

Of course, there’s a long way to go, but the early results are encouraging.

Noteworthy numbers