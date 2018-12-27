Despite loss, signs point to strong second half for Raiders

Gracie Holland swept the top spots in every event Thursday and Emma Haugen was right behind her in most of them to lead the Marshfield Tigers to a 134.725-119.5 dual-meet win over the Medford Raiders in a Great Northern Conference gymnastics crossover.

While unable to get a win against the GNC Large Division contender, the Raiders took a lot of positive steps with eight personal bests and season-best team scores on the uneven bars and in the floor exercise.

Four of the Raiders did most of the work, participating as all-arounds. A fifth, Lydia Sigmund, competed on bars before shoulder soreness took her out of action the rest of the night.

