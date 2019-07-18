Despite extra-inning loss, Rib Lake remains in the thick of title chase

The Marshfield Chaparrals came out on the plus side of two big plays at the plate late in a battle of Dairyland League contenders and eked out a 5-4, 11-inning win over the host Rib Lake Osprey Friday night at Tannery Creek Park.

On the first big play, the Chaps’ Bobby Pilz was ruled to have danced around the attempted tag of Rib Lake catcher Steve Mann and scored the tying run despite the on-target throw from rightfielder Ryan Beard on a base hit by Kyle Westhuis.

The second big play ended the game as Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan was thrown out by centerfielder Nick Anderson when he tried to score on a shallow fly ball hit by Jake Brehm.

Rib Lake (6-2) kept its hold on third place in the league standings, a half-game behind 6-1 Everest and 7-2 Wausau and a half-game ahead of 6-3 Marshfield, by beating Abbotsford Sunday but was disappointed Friday that it couldn’t take advantage of an outstanding pitching performance from right-hander Bryant Konieczny, who will be a senior at Medford this coming school year.

