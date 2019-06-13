Home / The Star News / Defensive plan wilts in heat of sectional final

Medford defender Caitlin Doyle uses her knee to settle a bouncing ball near the sideline during the first half of Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game at Eau Claire Memorial. The Raiders lost the game to heavily-favored Ashland 5-0, but nonetheless ended a strong 11-7-3 season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford goalie Kamry Albrecht shows off her vertical leaping ability while deflecting a shot by Ashland’s Haillee Wilson late in the first half of Saturday’s loss in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final. Raiders Rileigh Heckel and Caitlin Doyle also defend the play. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Olivia Felix kicks the ball away from an Ashland attacker during Saturday’s first half. Emily Cypher is also in on the play. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGabby Brunner is one of several Raiders looking to beat the heat during halftime. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford head coach Dan Felix presents Ellee Grunwald with her sectional runner-up medal during post-game ceremonies. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 8:45am mattf

Having allowed just one goal while winning three straight WIAA Division 3 tournament games, the Medford Raiders knew any chance of making it four straight wins Saturday afternoon would rely on that solid defense.
For a half, the plan worked pretty well against the heavily-favored Ashland Ore-dockers. But the constant pressure by the Great Northern Conference champions and the heat broke the Raiders down as the second half progressed and the Dockers cruised to a 5-0 win in the sectional final contest played at Eau Claire Memorial.
The win sent Ashland (20-2-2) to the Division 3 state tournament in Milwaukee. The loss left the Raiders (11-7-3) disappointed but still smiling about the deepest soccer run a Medford soccer team has ever made in a WIAA tournament.
