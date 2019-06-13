Defensive plan wilts in heat of sectional final

Having allowed just one goal while winning three straight WIAA Division 3 tournament games, the Medford Raiders knew any chance of making it four straight wins Saturday afternoon would rely on that solid defense.

For a half, the plan worked pretty well against the heavily-favored Ashland Ore-dockers. But the constant pressure by the Great Northern Conference champions and the heat broke the Raiders down as the second half progressed and the Dockers cruised to a 5-0 win in the sectional final contest played at Eau Claire Memorial.

The win sent Ashland (20-2-2) to the Division 3 state tournament in Milwaukee. The loss left the Raiders (11-7-3) disappointed but still smiling about the deepest soccer run a Medford soccer team has ever made in a WIAA tournament.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.