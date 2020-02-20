Defense digs in early; GNC title gets clinched

Giving up six points on steals in a game’s first four minutes isn’t the recommended way to clinch a conference basketball championship.

But, most everything else about the way the Medford Raiders took care of business Friday in a 67-49 win over Mosinee told the story of the 2019-20 Great Northern Conference boys champions.

Down 8-4 thanks mainly to those turnovers turned into points, the Raiders dug in defensively and made it very difficult for another GNC opponent to score in the first half. They used their experience and veteran knowledge to adjust to Mosinee’s defensive tendencies and found ways to exploit them as the game progressed.

And, as often been the case, it was a win that had many contributors as the Raiders had too much depth for the Indians who, after winning last year’s GNC title, will settle for second place this year.

