Deeper, older Gilman squad looks improved

With more experience, more depth and a new head coach eager to help his alma mater return to boys basketball prominence, the potential is there for the Gilman Pirates to have an improved season.

The Wade Hendricks era is underway in Gilman as he takes over the coaching reins from Chad Konsella, who stepped down after a two-year run that produced a 12-33 overall record and a 6-25 mark in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.

Youth was a major trait of both of those teams. Now Hendricks and assistant coach Chanse Rosemeyer hope to benefit from that growing process with a maturing group that includes 13 players who have spent at least one year in the program.

Hendricks is a 2011 Gilman graduate, who logged lots of varsity basketball minutes in his four years with the Pirates under Robin Rosemeyer and is now a middle school English teacher in the district. Chanse Rosemeyer is a 2017 Gilman grad who actually played with the seniors two years ago.

