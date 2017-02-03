David Clark receives athletic service award

This article was scheduled to run in the March 2, 2017 edition of The Star News, but a printing error resulted in an unfinished version of the page containing this story and several others to appear in the published paper. The Star News sincerely apologizes for the error and hopes you enjoy this free online version of the article.



Dave Clark, executive vice president of Forward Financial Bank, received a Wisconsin Athletic Service Award by Medford activities director Andy Guden during halftime of Medford’s Feb. 9 boys basketball game against Rhinelander.

The award, presented by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, is given to people who are recognized in the local community as a supportive leader and assist in maintaining athletics as an integral part of the total educational program.

Clark and Forward Finanical have financially supported field improvements, scoreboards, the new scorer’s table at Raider Hall and have made other contributions to Medford athletics that, in total, have approached $130,000.