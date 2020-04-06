Dairyland League, WBA still hope to play some summer ball

It obviously won’t be what people are used to and there may be bumps along the way, but most members of the Dairyland League are moving forward with plans for a shortened 2020 baseball season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s Zoom meeting between league representatives produced a plan for a seven-week regular season starting as early as the weekend of June 13-14. Teams would play a game per week through July.

A post-season tournament is planned for the weekends of Aug. 1-8 to determine the two league representatives for this year’s scaled-down Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) finals to be hosted by Spooner and a secondary site to be determined the weekend of Aug. 14-16.

In a videoconference Sunday, the six-league WBA settled on a single-weekend, 12-team state tournament, rather than the usual 32-team, two-weekend post-season tournament. Each of the WBA’s six leagues will send two representatives to the finals. It’s entirely up to those leagues to figure out how they decide what teams advance.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.