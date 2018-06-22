Dairyland League standings and schedule

Wausau, 7-0

Marshfield, 5-1

Everest, 3-1

Merrill, 3-2

Interwald, 4-3

Minocqua, 3-3

Whittlesey, 2-2

Medford, 2-2

Westboro, 2-3

Tomahawk, 2-3

Rib Lake, 2-5

Abbotsford, 1-4

Spirit, 0-7

June 16: Wausau 5, Everest 3.

June 17: Whittlesey 7, Interwald 4; Medford 12, Spirit 10; Westboro 4, Merrill 3; Tomahawk 13, Abbotsford 7; Rib Lake 4, Minocqua 2.

June 22, 7 p.m.: Westboro at Tomahawk.

June 23: Whittlesey at Medford (moved to Saturday, July 14 at 3:30 p.m.).

June 24, 1:30 p.m.: Rib Lake at Whittlesey, Wausau at Interwald, Medford at Minocqua, Spirit at Tomahawk, Marshfield at Abbotsford, Everest at Merrill.

June 29, 7 p.m.: Interwald at Everest.

June 30: Whittlesey at Wausau (1:30 p.m.), Merrill at Medford (7:30 p.m.).

July 1, 1:30 p.m.: Abbotsford at Westboro, Spirit at Minocqua.

July 2, 7 p.m.: Marshfield at Merrill.

July 3, 6 p.m.: Interwald at Rib Lake.

July 4, 5:30 p.m.: Westboro at Medford.