Dairyland League standings and schedule
Wausau, 7-0
Marshfield, 5-1
Everest, 3-1
Merrill, 3-2
Interwald, 4-3
Minocqua, 3-3
Whittlesey, 2-2
Medford, 2-2
Westboro, 2-3
Tomahawk, 2-3
Rib Lake, 2-5
Abbotsford, 1-4
Spirit, 0-7
June 16: Wausau 5, Everest 3.
June 17: Whittlesey 7, Interwald 4; Medford 12, Spirit 10; Westboro 4, Merrill 3; Tomahawk 13, Abbotsford 7; Rib Lake 4, Minocqua 2.
June 22, 7 p.m.: Westboro at Tomahawk.
June 23: Whittlesey at Medford (moved to Saturday, July 14 at 3:30 p.m.).
June 24, 1:30 p.m.: Rib Lake at Whittlesey, Wausau at Interwald, Medford at Minocqua, Spirit at Tomahawk, Marshfield at Abbotsford, Everest at Merrill.
June 29, 7 p.m.: Interwald at Everest.
June 30: Whittlesey at Wausau (1:30 p.m.), Merrill at Medford (7:30 p.m.).
July 1, 1:30 p.m.: Abbotsford at Westboro, Spirit at Minocqua.
July 2, 7 p.m.: Marshfield at Merrill.
July 3, 6 p.m.: Interwald at Rib Lake.
July 4, 5:30 p.m.: Westboro at Medford.