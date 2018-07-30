Home / The Star News / Dairyland League scores and standings

Dairyland League scores and standings



Left-hander Ryan Paul came up huge for the Medford Moon Dogs in their 12-6 win over Merrill Saturday night, allowing one run in 4.1 relief innings to keep the team in the game. The Moon Dogs won it with a seven-run seventh inning rally, overcoming a 6-3 deficit. Merrill also lost to Rib Lake Friday 6-5 and finished 5-7, dropping out of playoff contention. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:07am mattf
One game left Monday, Minocqua's outcome could have WBA playoff implications

The Dairyland Baseball League wrapped up its 2018 regular season this weekend with the exception of one final game –– Minocqua at Marshfield –– which will be played Monday night at Marshfield’s Jack Hackman Field.
Wausau (12-0), Marshfield (10-1), Everest (9-3), Whittlesey (8-4) and Wisconsins Baseball Association semifinal round host Rib Lake (5-7) should have no trouble getting in to the 32-team WBA post-season tournament.
If the Dairyland League gets any more teams in, the candidates are Medford (6-6), Tomahawk (6-6) and Minocqua (5-6).
Medford boosted its chances with a Saturday sweep of Tomahawk and Merrill, winning those games 13-6 and 12-6. The win over Tomahawk could be key if only one of the 6-6 teams advances and Minocqua loses tonight. Minocqua beat Spirit in a Sunday make-up game 11-1 to stay alive.
Medford, Tomahawk and Minocqua all went 1-1 against each other in the regular season.
The WBA playoff field will be selected Tuesday night during a meeting held in Chippewa Falls.

Wausau, 12-0
Marshfield, 10-1
Everest, 9-3
Whittlesey, 8-4
Medford, 6-6
Tomahawk, 6-6
Minocqua, 5-6
Rib Lake, 5-7
Merrill, 5-7
Interwald, 5-7
Westboro, 4-8
Abbotsford, 1-11
Spirit, 1-11
July 25: Everest 11, Abbotsford 3.
July 26: Everest 7, Westboro 0.
July 27: Rib Lake 6, Merrill 5.
July 28: Everest 3, Whittlesey 0; Westboro 12, Spirit 0; Medford 13, Tomahawk 6; Interwald 12, Abbotsford 1; Medford 12, Merrill 6.
July 29: Minocqua 11, Spirit 1.
July 30: Minocqua at Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON

