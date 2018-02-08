Home / The Star News / Dairyland gets seven teams into the WBA dance

Medford third baseman Skyler Anderson throws out Merrill's Dan Duginski on a fifth-inning ground ball Saturday night. Shortstop Caleb Guden backs up the play. Medford won twice Saturday to finish 6-6 in the Dairyland League and get a spot in the Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The Dairyland League will be well-represented in Wisconsin Baseball Association semifinal play at Rib Lake next weekend and is well-represented overall with seven teams taking up spots in the 32-team post-season tournament.
The Whittlesey Reds and the host Rib Lake Osprey will stay close to home and begin their tournament competition at Tannery Creek Parkway. They’ll be joined by league rivals Everest and Marshfield.
Elsewhere, the Medford Moon Dogs rallied their way into the tournament with two wins on Saturday and got a tough draw at the Beef River site, which will actually be played at Strum Field. Dairyland League champion Wausau and the Tomahawk Titans will play at the Stanley site.
