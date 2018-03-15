Home / The Star News / The curse gets worse; McDonell dominates again

Rib Lake's Steven Petkau sees a lane to the basket open up just for a moment during the first half of Thursday's 78-51 loss to McDonell Central in the WIAA Division 5 boys basketball sectional semifinal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake guard Levi Ewan passes out to Zane Mencheski at the 3-point line after Ewan's drive was stopped by McDonell's Cory Hoglund. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Zane Mencheski takes the basketball right at the McDonell Central defense, but gets called for charging into Joe Schwetz (far right) during the second half of Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game played in Chetek. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
It didn’t take long last Thursday night to learn the Rib Lake basketball program would not break the McDonell Central hex.
Doing seemingly no wrong in the first eight minutes, the Macks tore out to a 27-0 lead and quickly took the suspense out of the WIAA Division 5 boys basketball sectional semifinal at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, which they won 78-51.
The Macks (17-10), seemingly knowing they dodged their one major tournament bullet in the previous round with a last-second win at Owen-Withee, went on to beat South Shore 62-48 Saturday in the sectional final at Spooner and advanced to their third straight state tournament.
Rib Lake (17-8) was left picking up the pieces once again after being eliminated by McDonell for the fourth straight year. Rib Lake’s girls have been eliminated the past three seasons by McDonell.
