The curse gets worse; McDonell dominates again

It didn’t take long last Thursday night to learn the Rib Lake basketball program would not break the McDonell Central hex.

Doing seemingly no wrong in the first eight minutes, the Macks tore out to a 27-0 lead and quickly took the suspense out of the WIAA Division 5 boys basketball sectional semifinal at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, which they won 78-51.

The Macks (17-10), seemingly knowing they dodged their one major tournament bullet in the previous round with a last-second win at Owen-Withee, went on to beat South Shore 62-48 Saturday in the sectional final at Spooner and advanced to their third straight state tournament.

Rib Lake (17-8) was left picking up the pieces once again after being eliminated by McDonell for the fourth straight year. Rib Lake’s girls have been eliminated the past three seasons by McDonell.

