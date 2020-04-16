Courses anxiously wait for approval to tee off in 2020

In a normal year, weather is a northern Wisconsin golf course’s major enemy.

Obviously, 2020 is not a normal year.

While Sunday’s snowstorm is a reminder that winter is never gone for good in a Wisconsin April, it’s being deemed non-essential businesses by the governor that’s the biggest concern this spring for the Black River and Tee-Hi golf courses in Medford.

While the courses thawed out and started greening up nicely in the first two weeks of April, there was no certain opening date to shoot for due to Gov. Tony Evers’ shutdown of non-essential businesses in late March.

UPDATED: Golf courses have been allowed to open in the latest order issued April 16 by Gov. Tony Evers. Public and private courses can open with the following restrictions: the use of golf carts is prohibited, social distancing must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household, all tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone, clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed, tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course and driving ranges and miniature golf courses must stay closed.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.