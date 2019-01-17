Consistent, but not yet where they want to be

The Medford Raiders are at the point in the gymnastics season where they are envisioning the routines they’ll need to get them where they want to go at season’s end.

As Tuesday’s 118.65-101.875 home win over Mosinee demonstrated, it’s also the point in the season where those routines aren’t quite perfected yet.

In earning their second Great Northern Conference dual-meet win in four days, the Raiders again notched only a couple of personal-best scores and weren’t quite hitting some of the high marks they set in December.

On the other hand, they continued to build lineup strength by getting their previously-injured seniors more work and head coach Steve Cain said the new skills the gymnasts have implemented in practice in recent weeks are getting there.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.