Home / The Star News / Conquering the hills on Antigo’s GNC course

Conquering the hills on Antigo’s GNC course



Medford’s Joey Sullivan tries to hang with the leaders during the second half of Saturday’s Division 2 and 3 boys race at the Smiley Invitational in Wausau. Sullivan was 12th among Division 2 runners. He won the boys race at Antigo on Tuesday. Photo by Ross Pattermann/The Tribune-PhonographMedford’s Alicia Kawa finds herself in a sprint to the finish with Tomahawk’s Emily Lacina during Saturday’s Division 2 and 3 girls race at the Smiley Invitational in Wausau. Lacina was fourth and Kawa was fifth among Division 2 girls. Photo by Ross Pattermann/The Tribune-Phonograph
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 9:25am mattf

Medford’s cross country teams swept the team championships Tuesday at a five-school meet hosted by Antigo and, in the process, got a chance to learn the course that will host the Great Northern Conference championships on Oct. 19.
That experience is valuable because, according to Medford head coach Kevin Wellman, the Gartzke Flowage course has its challenges.
“The course was hilly to say the least,” Wellman said. “With the race being a repeat loop design, the team had to run the same large hill twice and the starting hill three times. After a flat 20 meters, you are forced up a large right hand sweeping hill that the team had to run a total of three times. The course in general was much like the Nine-Mile Recreation Area with a trail system that is mostly grass with some numerous muddy areas as well.”
Medford conquered the course with the girls scoring just 20 points to beat Rhinelander (60), Merrill (68), Wausau West (101) and Antigo (incomplete) and the boys needing just 29 points to beat Merrill (41), Rhinelander (65), Wausau West (96) and Antigo (incomplete).
For the full story pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here