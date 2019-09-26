Conquering the hills on Antigo’s GNC course

Medford’s cross country teams swept the team championships Tuesday at a five-school meet hosted by Antigo and, in the process, got a chance to learn the course that will host the Great Northern Conference championships on Oct. 19.

That experience is valuable because, according to Medford head coach Kevin Wellman, the Gartzke Flowage course has its challenges.

“The course was hilly to say the least,” Wellman said. “With the race being a repeat loop design, the team had to run the same large hill twice and the starting hill three times. After a flat 20 meters, you are forced up a large right hand sweeping hill that the team had to run a total of three times. The course in general was much like the Nine-Mile Recreation Area with a trail system that is mostly grass with some numerous muddy areas as well.”

Medford conquered the course with the girls scoring just 20 points to beat Rhinelander (60), Merrill (68), Wausau West (101) and Antigo (incomplete) and the boys needing just 29 points to beat Merrill (41), Rhinelander (65), Wausau West (96) and Antigo (incomplete).

