Confidence grows for Gilman after last year’s near-miss

It could’ve been an out, a base hit or even a single pitch that separated the Gilman softball team from having a chance to play for a WIAA Division 5 softball sectional championship last spring.

That extra-inning break never came and the Pirates fell in 13 innings to eventual state champion McDonell Central 3-2 in a sectional semifinal in a game that still resonates for the team 10 months later.

On one hand, sure, it was an opportunity that got away. But on the other hand, the Pirates broke through and won a regional championship, something that had been eluding them since 2008, and they gained confidence knowing they can compete with the team they’ll likely have to get through to get to Madison.

That’s providing plenty of optimism heading into the start of the 2018 season.

