Conference champions quickly turn focus to Saturday’s sectional

Medford’s Derek Rudolph strides toward the finish line and clinches first place and the honor of being the Great Northern Conference’s boys Runner of the Year. Teammates Joey Sullivan and Ray Zirngible finish in second and third place to earn first-team All-GNC honors. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMedford's Alicia Kawa and Franny Seidel hang with eventual winner and runner-up Ashley Peterson (117) and Aubrey Anderson of Lakeland early in the GNC girls championship race. Kawa was third and Seidel fourth to lead Medford to its second straight team championship. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford's varsity cross country teams celebrate their team championships and Coach of the Year awards following Saturday's meet in Rhinelander. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Thu, 10/18/2018

The Medford Raiders made more cross country history Saturday at Rhinelander by adding a pair of Great Northern Conference team championship trophies to their impressive 2018 collection.
Now comes the chance to earn the big achievement they’ve been gunning for all year –– state berths for both teams.
The Raiders know they’re among the favorites on both sides of this Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional meet, where the top two boys and girls team finishers will qualify for the Oct. 27 state meet. But, as they’ve seen before, it doesn’t take much to go wrong at a sectional to get knocked out.
That’s keeping everyone hopeful yet grounded during practice this week.
“It all depends on the race,” Medford senior Derek Rudolph said Monday, two days after he won the GNC’s Runner of the Year award. “It all depends on that day. It all depends on how every runner runs that day.”
