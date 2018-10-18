Conference champions quickly turn focus to Saturday’s sectional

The Medford Raiders made more cross country history Saturday at Rhinelander by adding a pair of Great Northern Conference team championship trophies to their impressive 2018 collection.

Now comes the chance to earn the big achievement they’ve been gunning for all year –– state berths for both teams.

The Raiders know they’re among the favorites on both sides of this Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional meet, where the top two boys and girls team finishers will qualify for the Oct. 27 state meet. But, as they’ve seen before, it doesn’t take much to go wrong at a sectional to get knocked out.

That’s keeping everyone hopeful yet grounded during practice this week.

“It all depends on the race,” Medford senior Derek Rudolph said Monday, two days after he won the GNC’s Runner of the Year award. “It all depends on that day. It all depends on how every runner runs that day.”

