Coming to grips with the reality of a lost spring

The month of March arrived at the height of tournament excitement for some winter sports teams and the promise of a fresh start for teams that were gearing up for the start of their spring seasons. Warm temperatures and rapidly-melting snow built hope the spring seasons would actually start on time.

All of that changed quickly March 12-13 when the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin head-on.

Basketball tournament runs for some Wisconsin schools, including Rib Lake, didn’t end with losses on the court but with the cancellation of the last few rounds of the WIAA tournament. The next day, it was announced schools would be closed indefinitely the following week, suspending spring sports.

After more than a month in limbo, the inevitable announcements came between April 16-21 from state officials that schools aren’t reopening this spring and the WIAA’s spring sports season was finished before it even got started.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.