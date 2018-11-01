Home / The Star News / Clutch free throws push Pirates past Cornell

Clutch free throws push Pirates past Cornell



Gilman senior Elliot Wininger releases the free throw that puts his team ahead with 10.1 seconds left and provides the winning margin in the team’s 37-36 win over Cornell Monday night. Wininger had seven points in Gilman’s third win of the year. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPirate Dallas Skabroud gets a breakaway layup off a steal and scores, pulling Gilman within 26-24 midway through the second half of Monday's 37-36 win over Cornell. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/11/2018 - 9:20am mattf

For those who like offense, Monday’s boys basketball game between Cornell and Gilman wasn’t easy on the eyes for the first 30-plus minutes. But the excitement in the home stretch made it all worth it.
The Chiefs and Pirates alternated the game’s last 10 scores with Gilman senior Elliot Wininger getting the last one sinking two clutch free throws with 10.1 seconds left to give the Pirates the 37-36 non-conference win.
The Pirates survived two misses in the lane by the Chiefs before the final horn sounded to improve to 3-7 overall as they near the mid-point of their season.
“It was good to get another win,” Gilman head coach Chad Konsella said. “Hopefully we can get some momentum going off this.”
