Clausnitzer, Raiders slam Stratford to earn split

After letting the first game of Monday’s doubleheader with Stratford get away, Hailee Clausnitzer and the Medford Raiders made sure that wasn’t happening in game two.

Clausnitzer had one of the all-time top offensive games in Medford history, belting two grand slams while going four for four. She drove in nine runs and scored four times in the shortened four-inning game to lead the Raiders to an 18-4 win. The Raiders dropped the opener 7-5 on a gorgeous late April afternoon and evening at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

Overall, the Raiders pounded out 17 hits in game two. Devin Balciar went three for four and scored three runs. Mackenzie Fries was two for three and scored three times. Alex Nicks, Brynn Rau and Rachel Mudgett had two hits apiece. Krista Gollhardt was one for three and scored three times.

