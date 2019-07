Class A American Legion baseball tournament update

Sunday's results

Game 9: Medford 4, Waupaca 3 (Waupaca eliminated)

Game 10: Prairie du Chien 6, Westby-Coon Valley 0 (Westby-Coon Valley eliminated)

Game 11: Waupun 5, St. Mary Catholic 4 (game suspended in top of the 6th inning). Both teams are 2-0.

Monday, July 29 schedule

Veterans Memorial Field in Westby

Game 11 resumes at 2:30 p.m.

Game 12: Medford (2-1) vs. Game 11 Loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 13: Prairie du Chien (2-1) vs. Game 11 Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 schedule

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1:30 p.m.

Game 15: Repeat Game 14 if necessary, 4:30 p.m.

*If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.