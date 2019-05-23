Home / The Star News / Champs again; regional efforts set up big sectional for Medford girls

Champs again; regional efforts set up big sectional for Medford girls



Medford’s Alicia Kawa tries to hold off Lakeland’s Stephanie Mauzer during Monday’s 3,200-meter girls regional relay race. Lakeland beat Medford by 1.16 seconds in this race. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsAustin Mientke races between Rhinelander’s Josh Francisco, right, and Caleb Olckias, left, in the 100-meter dash finals. Mientke finished seventh in 12.04 seconds. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMedford's Trevor Brehm topped out at 45 feet, 5 inches during Monday's regional shot put competition and fell 6.75 inches shy of qualifying for the sectional, finishing fifth. Photo by Doug Etten/Vilas County News ReviewMedford junior Cade Shipman comes up short in this high jump attempt at 5 feet, 8 inches during Monday's regional competition. Shipman placed sixth, topping out at 5-6. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsWith a season-best throw of 37 feet, 6.5 inches, Desirae Weissmiller took second in the regional shot put competition and advanced to Thursday's sectional. Photo by Doug Etten/Vilas County News ReviewMedford sophomore Marissa Fronk completes the turn and hits the straightaway in the 200-meter dash final, where she finished second behind Mosinee's Kiana Pugh (right) and qualified for Thursday's sectional. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River News
The Medford Raiders’ approach to last week’s trip to Lakeland for the Great Northern Conference meet was to compile lineups that could score as many points as possible. The approach for Monday’s regional meet at Lakeland was to build lineups that would start as many athletes as possible on their path to the state meet at UW-La Crosse.
The Raiders got the best of both worlds in Monday’s girls meet.
Piling up 173 points, just 15 shy of its conference total, Medford dominated the WIAA Division 2 regional field and claimed its second straight regional championship. The Raiders qualified an impressive 19 entries for the WIAA Division 2 Mosinee sectional, set for today, Thursday, and should be in contention for several top-four finishes and state berths in today’s meet.
The boys didn’t fare badly either, qualifying 10 entries for the sectional meet.
