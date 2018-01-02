Home / The Star News / Challenge met in second half of another win

Challenge met in second half of another win



Medford's Cameron Wenzel explores an opening in Antigo's zone defense during the first half of Tuesday's 45-37 win over the Red Robins. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/01/2018 - 9:14am mattf

Nearly nothing fell in the first half Tuesday for the Medford Raiders, who watched Antigo go on an 18-2 run and take a 20-9 lead that was eventually cut to 26-20 at halftime.
The fix in the second half wasn’t better offense. It was better defense.
Medford held the Red Robins to a measly 11 second-half points, stood up to Antigo’s physicality and earned yet another satisfying win, 45-37, to end the month of January with seven wins in its last eight games.
The 9-6 Raiders improved to 5-2 in the Great Northern Conference and host 6-2 Mosinee (11-4) Friday with the winner probably being the last team that can even think about catching GNC unbeaten Rhinelander down the stretch.
