Challenge met in second half of another win

Nearly nothing fell in the first half Tuesday for the Medford Raiders, who watched Antigo go on an 18-2 run and take a 20-9 lead that was eventually cut to 26-20 at halftime.

The fix in the second half wasn’t better offense. It was better defense.

Medford held the Red Robins to a measly 11 second-half points, stood up to Antigo’s physicality and earned yet another satisfying win, 45-37, to end the month of January with seven wins in its last eight games.

The 9-6 Raiders improved to 5-2 in the Great Northern Conference and host 6-2 Mosinee (11-4) Friday with the winner probably being the last team that can even think about catching GNC unbeaten Rhinelander down the stretch.

