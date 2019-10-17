Home / The Star News

Business still unfinished with one game left



Medford’s AJ Adleman impedes any progress Liam Oas of Northland Pines tries to make through the center of the soccer pitch during the first half of Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Raider Field. The Raiders and Eagles are tied atop the GNC with one game to play. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Zach Rudolph pries the soccer ball away from Ryan Muench of Northland Pines in the offensive right corner during the second half of last Thursday’s 1-1 tie. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 9:30am mattf

Ties seem to be theme in this fall’s boys soccer competition in the Great Northern Conference, most notably at the top.
After playing to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 17, the Medford Raiders and Northland Pines Eagles duplicated that with another 1-1 tie Thursday at Raider Field. That result increased the odds of the two teams finishing in a tie for the top spot in the conference based on their winning percentages.
Each team, however, still has work to do today, Thursday, the final day of the regular season.
At 6-1-2 in GNC play, and counting ties as a half-win, Medford has the equivalent of seven wins heading into tonight’s 7 p.m. showdown at Rhinelander. The Hodags have moved into third place in the GNC standings (3-2-4) by picking up their play in the second round of league play.
