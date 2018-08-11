Brehm, Way two-way first-teamers; 13 earn awards

Statistics said the Medford Raiders had the best rushing attack in the Great Northern Conference this fall and the voting for the 2018 All-GNC football team shows why.

The Raiders put four players on the All-GNC first-team offense, including unanimous picks Trevor Brehm, Nick Retterath and Doug Way, who opened up holes for first-team running back Garret Hill and second-team running back Ean Wilson. Senior center Alex Davis also earned honorable mention along the offensive line.

The conference’s second-ranked defense didn’t fare badly either, collecting four first-team selections, two second-team picks and four honorable mentionees.

