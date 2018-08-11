Home / The Star News / Brehm, Way two-way first-teamers; 13 earn awards

Brehm, Way two-way first-teamers; 13 earn awards



Medford running back Garret Hill and lineman Trevor Brehm (63) were among the Raiders who earned first-team All-Great Northern Conference accolades for their play this fall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/08/2018 - 8:49am mattf

Statistics said the Medford Raiders had the best rushing attack in the Great Northern Conference this fall and the voting for the 2018 All-GNC football team shows why.
The Raiders put four players on the All-GNC first-team offense, including unanimous picks Trevor Brehm, Nick Retterath and Doug Way, who opened up holes for first-team running back Garret Hill and second-team running back Ean Wilson. Senior center Alex Davis also earned honorable mention along the offensive line.
The conference’s second-ranked defense didn’t fare badly either, collecting four first-team selections, two second-team picks and four honorable mentionees.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here