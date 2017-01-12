BREAKING: WIAA rescinds shot clock vote

The WIAA Board of Control on Friday morning rescinded its June vote to implement a shot clock for high school basketball by a 7-3 vote.

The June decision had set 35-second shot clocks to be mandatory for the start of the 2019-20 season. But once approved, the decision was met with resistance by many athletic directors and administrators throughout the state and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association survey found only slightly more than half of the state’s head coaches supported it.