Boys hoops roundup: 2/8
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Medford 86, Nekoosa 45 (nc)
Five Raiders hit double figures in blowout win.
N: 29-16--45
M: 46-40--86
Nekoosa leaders: Kade Lancour, 10 points.
Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 21 points; Osy Ekwueme, 14 points; Trenton Woebbeking, 14 points.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Medford 82, Tomahawk 51
Ekwueme scores 26 to lead Raiders in rout of Hatchets.
M: 41-41--82
T: 27-24--51
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 26 points; Cam Wenzel, 20 points; Jake Sullivan, 10 points.
Tomahawk leaders: Justin Jarvensivu, 27 points.
Spencer 64, Gilman 46
Pirates can't dig out of early hole against Rockets.
S: 26-38--64
G: 21-25--46
Spencer leaders: Jack Bezlyk, 24 points; Noah Zastrow, 13 points.
Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 11 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 9 points.