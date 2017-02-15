Boys hoops roundup: 2/15
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
Owen-Withee 75, Gilman 43
Kole Karaba hits five second half 3s to help Blackhawks break away from Pirates.
GIL: 22-21--43
O-W: 34-41--75
Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 11 points; Aaron Nagel, 11 points.
Owen-Withee leaders: Kole Karaba, 19 points; Marlin Pogodzinski, 12 points.
Antigo 63, Medford 62
Brady Tatro's layup with one second left pushes Red Robins past Raiders.
MED: 21-41--62
ANT: 26-37--63
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 28 points; Jake Sullivan, 11 points.
Antigo leaders: Drew Schwarz, 18 points.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Wausau East 69, Medford 67 (nc)
Sawyer Schlindwein's near triple-double helps Lumberjacks hold off Raiders.
EAST: 37-32--69
MED: 33-34--67
Wausau East leaders: Sawyer Schlindwein, 24 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists; Thomas Dunbar, 20 points.
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 21 points; 6 rebounds; Garrett Strebig, 14 points.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
Medford 58, Ashland 32 (nc)
MED: 27-31--58
ASH: 22-10--32
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 16 points; Cam Wenzel, 16 points.
Ashland leaders: Jordan Brennan, 9 points; Dakota Craig, 8 points.
Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 37
CC: 40-40--80
GIL: 13-24--37
Columbus Catholic leaders: Tyler Fuerlinger, 31 points; Hunter Schultz, 21 points.
Gilman leaders: Dallas Skabroud, 13 points; Elliot Wininger, 9 points.
Rib Lake 88, Athens 50
ATH: 31-19--50
RL: 38-50--88
Athens leaders: Cameron Ford, 16 points; Benjamin Weller, 9 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Nick Gerstberger, 17 points; Carson Patrick, 14 points.
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
Medford 58, Rhinelander 47
RHS: 16-31--47
MED: 25-33--58
Rhinelander leaders: Owen White, 22 points, 12 rebounds.
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 16 points; Jake Sullivan, 10 points.