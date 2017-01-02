Boys hoops roundup: 2/1
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
Rib Lake 57, Flambeau 47 (nc)
Redmen hand Falcons third straight loss.
F: 13-34--47
RL: 30-27--57
Flambeau leaders: Ethan Martin, 27 points; Zach Mantwill, 8 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 22 points; Nick Gerstberger, 11 points.
Medford 82, Tomahawk 51
Raiders extend winning streak to 12 games.
M: 41-41--82
T: 27-24--51
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 26 points, 7 steals; Cam Wenzel, 20 points; Jake Sullivan, 10 points.
Tomahawk leaders: unavailable
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Rib Lake 77, Athens 58
Redmen tie season-high scoring mark against Blue Jays.
RL: 38-39--77
A: 33-25--58
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 23 points; Carson Patrick, 21 points.
Athens leaders: Benjamin Weiler, 23 points; Luis Alvarez, 17 points.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Rib Lake 56, Chequamegon 54 (OT)
Carson Patrick's layup with 6 seconds left in overtime boosts Redmen past Eagles.
C: 29-24-1--54
RL: 23-30-3--56
Chequamegon leaders: Christian Armstrong, 16 points; Cole Bay, 12 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Jerod Arkola, 12 points; Nick Gerstberger, 11 points; Carson Patrick, 8 points.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Edgar 72, Rib Lake 56
Wildcats beat Redmen for 19th straight conference win.
RL: 25-31--56
E: 40-32--72
Rib Lake leaders: Nick Gerstberger, 14 points; Levi Ewan, 11 points.
Edgar leaders: Alec Hafferman, 19 points; Tyler Engel, 7 points, 12 assists.
Gilman 76, Granton 54
Aaron Nagel's career-high 23 points leads Pirates past Bulldogs.
Gil: 43-33--76
Gra: 21-33--54
Gilman leaders: Aaron Nagel, 23 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 22 points.
Granton leaders: Jordan Martin, 16 points; Austin Vandeberg, 15 points.