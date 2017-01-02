Home / The Star News / Boys hoops roundup: 2/1

Rib Lake's Carson Patrick takes off up the court after swiping a pass from a Chequamegon player in the second half of Friday's Marawood North game in Rib Lake. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
February 1, 2017

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Rib Lake 57, Flambeau 47 (nc)

Redmen hand Falcons third straight loss.

F: 13-34--47
RL: 30-27--57

Flambeau leaders: Ethan Martin, 27 points; Zach Mantwill, 8 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 22 points; Nick Gerstberger, 11 points.

Medford 82, Tomahawk 51

Raiders extend winning streak to 12 games.

M: 41-41--82
T: 27-24--51

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 26 points, 7 steals; Cam Wenzel, 20 points; Jake Sullivan, 10 points.
Tomahawk leaders: unavailable

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Rib Lake 77, Athens 58

Redmen tie season-high scoring mark against Blue Jays.

RL: 38-39--77
A: 33-25--58

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 23 points; Carson Patrick, 21 points.
Athens leaders: Benjamin Weiler, 23 points; Luis Alvarez, 17 points.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Rib Lake 56, Chequamegon 54 (OT)

Carson Patrick's layup with 6 seconds left in overtime boosts Redmen past Eagles.

C: 29-24-1--54
RL: 23-30-3--56

Chequamegon leaders: Christian Armstrong, 16 points; Cole Bay, 12 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Jerod Arkola, 12 points; Nick Gerstberger, 11 points; Carson Patrick, 8 points.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Edgar 72, Rib Lake 56

Wildcats beat Redmen for 19th straight conference win.

RL: 25-31--56
E: 40-32--72

Rib Lake leaders: Nick Gerstberger, 14 points; Levi Ewan, 11 points.
Edgar leaders: Alec Hafferman, 19 points; Tyler Engel, 7 points, 12 assists.

Gilman 76, Granton 54

Aaron Nagel's career-high 23 points leads Pirates past Bulldogs.

Gil: 43-33--76
Gra: 21-33--54

Gilman leaders: Aaron Nagel, 23 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 22 points.
Granton leaders: Jordan Martin, 16 points; Austin Vandeberg, 15 points.

