BOYS HOOPS ROUNDUP 1/5

JANUARY 5, 2017 –– MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Rib Lake 77, Northland Lutheran 56 (nc)

RL: 41-36––77

NL: 33-23––56

Rib Lake leaders: Nick Gerstberger, 20 points, 10 rebounds; Cody Blomberg, 12 points, 10 rebounds, Carson Patrick, 16 points.

Northland Lutheran leaders: Jacob Price, 19 points, 11 rebounds; David Burgess, 12 points; Augie Gavinski, 12 points.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Medford 60, Rice Lake 59

Medford (6-2) wins the championship game of the Rice Lake Holiday Tournament and extends win streak to six.

M: 31-29––60

RL: 31-28––59

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists & game-winning FTs with 26.2 seconds left; Cam Wenzel, 16 points.

Rice Lake leaders: Spencer Page, 21 points, 15 rebounds; Averie Habas, 13 points, 7 rebounds.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Medford 73, Osceola 36

Rice Lake tournament semifinal

O: 20-16––36

M: 28-45––73

Osceola leaders: Joe Swanson, 8 points; Jason Bents, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists.

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 20 points; Cam Wenzel, 13 points, 3 rebounds.

UPCOMING ACTION

Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee at Gilman, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at Rhinelander, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m.

Gilman at Lake Holcombe (nc), Monday, Jan. 9, 5:45 p.m.



Check back every Wednesday for the boys' hoops roundup and see expanded coverage in each Thursday's The Star News.