Boys' hoops roundup: 1/25

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Rib Lake 61, Tomahawk 56 (nc)

Redmen halt Hatchets for second straight win.

Rib Lake leaders: Carson Patrick, 17 points, three 3s; Cody Blomberg, 14 points.

Tomahawk leaders: Justin Jarvensivu, 27 points.

Neillsville 48, Gilman 41

Warriors take first half lead and hold off Pirates.

N: 22-26--48

G: 15-26--41

Neillsville leaders: Isaac Bryan, 13 points; Adam Schmidt, 13 points.

Gilman leaders: Aaron Nagel, 12 points; Torgor Crick, 11 points.

MONDAY, JAN. 23

Colby 64, Gilman 50

Hornets bounce back from 58-point loss to Columbus Catholic.

G: 19-31--50

C: 28-36--64

Gilman leaders: Dallas Skabroud, 15 points; Torgor Crick, 15 points.

Colby leaders: Mathew Karl, 25 points; Wyatt Dawson, 22 points, 14 rebounds.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Rib Lake 53, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 30

Redmen defense smothers Wolves in 23-point win.

RL: 32-21--53

WVL: 16-14--30

Rib Lake leaders: Cody Blomberg, 13 points; Levi Ewan, 12 points.

WVL leaders: Tekoya Cosby, 8 points.

Medford 106, Northland Pines 69

Strebig sets school 3-point record in Raiders blowout.

NP: 40-29--69

M: 63-43--106

Northland Pines leaders: Sam Smith, 15 points; Cameron Wait, 12 points.

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 36 points, nine 3s; Cam Wenzel, 21 points.

THURDSDAY, JAN. 19

Loyal 69, Gilman 44

Greyhounds explode for 47 points in the first half to beat Pirates.

G: 33-11--44

L: 47-22--69

Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosemeyer, 14 points; Torgor Crick, 10 points; Roman Konsella, 10 points.

Loyal leaders: Cameron Brussow, 27 points; Jordan Radue, 10 points.

