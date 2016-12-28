Home / The Star News / Boys' hoops roundup: 12/28

Medford's Osy Ekwueme drives for a layup against D.C. Everest last Thursday. MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 1:38pm mattf
December 28, 2016 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Medford 78, D.C. Everest 58 (nc)

M: 28-50--78
DCE: 27-31--58

Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 25 points, 7 3-pointers; Osy Ekwueme, 20 points.
D.C. Everest leaders: Riley Peterson, 16 points; Dylan Ellenbecker, 12 points.

Chequamegon 77, Rib Lake 73

RL: 30-43--73
C: 49-28--77

Rib Lake leaders: Carson Patrick, 14 points; Levi Ewan, 13 points.
Chequamegon leaders: Christian Armstrong, 37 points, 6 assists; Austin Hilgart, 19 points.

Columbus Catholic 78, Gilman 41

G: 23-18--41
CC: 49-29--78

Gilman leaders: Aaron Nagel, 15 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 11 points.
Columbus Catholic leaders: Hunter Schultz, 26 points; Tyler Fuerlinger, 21 points.

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford at Rice Lake tournament (nc), Wednesday, Dec. 28
Medford at Rice Lake tournament (nc), Thursday, Dec. 29
Rib Lake at Northland Lutheran (nc), Tuesday, Jan. 3

 

Check back every Wednesday for the boys' hoops roundup and see expanded coverage in each Thursday's The Star News.

