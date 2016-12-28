Boys' hoops roundup: 12/28
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Medford 78, D.C. Everest 58 (nc)
M: 28-50--78
DCE: 27-31--58
Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 25 points, 7 3-pointers; Osy Ekwueme, 20 points.
D.C. Everest leaders: Riley Peterson, 16 points; Dylan Ellenbecker, 12 points.
Chequamegon 77, Rib Lake 73
RL: 30-43--73
C: 49-28--77
Rib Lake leaders: Carson Patrick, 14 points; Levi Ewan, 13 points.
Chequamegon leaders: Christian Armstrong, 37 points, 6 assists; Austin Hilgart, 19 points.
Columbus Catholic 78, Gilman 41
G: 23-18--41
CC: 49-29--78
Gilman leaders: Aaron Nagel, 15 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 11 points.
Columbus Catholic leaders: Hunter Schultz, 26 points; Tyler Fuerlinger, 21 points.
UPCOMING ACTION
Medford at Rice Lake tournament (nc), Wednesday, Dec. 28
Medford at Rice Lake tournament (nc), Thursday, Dec. 29
Rib Lake at Northland Lutheran (nc), Tuesday, Jan. 3