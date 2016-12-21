Boys' hoops roundup: 12/21
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
Medford 76, Stanley-Boyd 54 (nc)
S-B: 31-23--54
M: 37-39--76
Stanley-Boyd leaders: Brady Booth, 14 points; Seth Huase, 14 points.
Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 24 points; Cam Wenzel, 24 points.
Phillips 67, Rib Lake 61 (F/OT)
P: 30-29-8--67
RL: 28-31-2--61
Phillips leaders: Cade Rose, 18 points; Terran Spacek, 13 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 14 points; Nick Gerstberger, 13 points.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
Gilman 63, Cornell 59 (nc)
G: 29-34--63
C: 26-33--59
Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosemeyer, 17 points; Torgor Crick, 15 points.
Cornell leaders: Colton Hetke, 23 points; Trenton Glaus, 8 points.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
Medford 57, Tomahawk 39
T: 20-19--39
M: 21-36--57
Tomahawk leaders: Justin Jarvensivu, 17 points.
Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 18 points; Garrett Strebig, 15 points.
Gilman 55, Flambeau 42 (nc)
G: 29-26--55
F: 14-28--42
Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 17 points; Aaron Nagel, 11 points.
Flambeau leaders: Ethan Martin, 26 points; Chase Hillman, 7 points.
UPCOMING ACTION
Medford at DC Everest (nc), Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.
Medford at Rice Lake tournament, Dec. 28-29.