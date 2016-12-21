Boys' hoops roundup: 12/21

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Medford 76, Stanley-Boyd 54 (nc)

S-B: 31-23--54

M: 37-39--76

Stanley-Boyd leaders: Brady Booth, 14 points; Seth Huase, 14 points.

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 24 points; Cam Wenzel, 24 points.

Phillips 67, Rib Lake 61 (F/OT)

P: 30-29-8--67

RL: 28-31-2--61

Phillips leaders: Cade Rose, 18 points; Terran Spacek, 13 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 14 points; Nick Gerstberger, 13 points.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Gilman 63, Cornell 59 (nc)

G: 29-34--63

C: 26-33--59

Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosemeyer, 17 points; Torgor Crick, 15 points.

Cornell leaders: Colton Hetke, 23 points; Trenton Glaus, 8 points.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Medford 57, Tomahawk 39

T: 20-19--39

M: 21-36--57

Tomahawk leaders: Justin Jarvensivu, 17 points.

Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 18 points; Garrett Strebig, 15 points.

Gilman 55, Flambeau 42 (nc)

G: 29-26--55

F: 14-28--42

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 17 points; Aaron Nagel, 11 points.

Flambeau leaders: Ethan Martin, 26 points; Chase Hillman, 7 points.

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford at DC Everest (nc), Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at Rice Lake tournament, Dec. 28-29.

