Boys' hoops roundup: 1/11

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Gilman 57, Lake Holcombe 53 (nc)

Pirates snap two-game losing streak behind Konsella's 17 points.

G: 25-32--57

LH: 25-28--53

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 17 points; Dallas Skabroud, 12 points; Aaron Nagel, 10 points.

Lake Holcombe leaders: Jeremiah Reedy, 13 points; Reece Kinney, 13 points.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Medford 64, Rhinelander 62 (OT)

Cam Wenzel scores 21 as Raiders win for first time in Hodags' Jim Miazga Community Gym.

M: 26-34-4--64

R: 28-32-2--62

Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 21 points; Osy Ekwueme, 17 points.

Rhinelander leaders: Owen White, 19 points.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Abbotsford 75, Rib Lake 71

Ethan Kramas drains nine 3s as Falcons out-run Redmen.

Abbotsford leaders: Ethan Kramas, 28 points; Tyler Kunze, 18 points, 10 rebounds.

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 16 points; Carson Patrick, 16 points.

Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 44

Preston Shelton scored 10 points in each half to help Blackhawks down Pirates.

O-W: 33-36--69

G: 20-24--44

Owen-Withee leaders: Preston Shelton, 20 points; AJ Ovyn, 12 points.

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 13 points; Aaron Nagel, 13 points.