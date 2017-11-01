Boys' hoops roundup: 1/11
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
Gilman 57, Lake Holcombe 53 (nc)
Pirates snap two-game losing streak behind Konsella's 17 points.
G: 25-32--57
LH: 25-28--53
Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 17 points; Dallas Skabroud, 12 points; Aaron Nagel, 10 points.
Lake Holcombe leaders: Jeremiah Reedy, 13 points; Reece Kinney, 13 points.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7
Medford 64, Rhinelander 62 (OT)
Cam Wenzel scores 21 as Raiders win for first time in Hodags' Jim Miazga Community Gym.
M: 26-34-4--64
R: 28-32-2--62
Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 21 points; Osy Ekwueme, 17 points.
Rhinelander leaders: Owen White, 19 points.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
Abbotsford 75, Rib Lake 71
Ethan Kramas drains nine 3s as Falcons out-run Redmen.
Abbotsford leaders: Ethan Kramas, 28 points; Tyler Kunze, 18 points, 10 rebounds.
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 16 points; Carson Patrick, 16 points.
Owen-Withee 69, Gilman 44
Preston Shelton scored 10 points in each half to help Blackhawks down Pirates.
O-W: 33-36--69
G: 20-24--44
Owen-Withee leaders: Preston Shelton, 20 points; AJ Ovyn, 12 points.
Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 13 points; Aaron Nagel, 13 points.