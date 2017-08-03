Boys hoops: Medford the smallest school left in Div. 2
The Medford Raiders are one of 16 teams still alive in the WIAA Division 2 boys basketball bracket. While very comparable to the other 15 teams in terms of record, points per game and points allowed per game, there's one statistic where Medford is a clear outlier.
With an enrollment of 668, they're by far the smallest school still left in the field.
The Raiders will face Wausau East tomorrow, Thursday, in a sectional semifinal at Merrill (7 p.m.).
Here's how Medford compares to the rest of the teams remaining in Division 2 in several different categories.
ENROLLMENT
(2016-17 school year)
1. Waunakee - 1,196
2. Kaukauna - 1,161
3. Westosha Central - 1,155
4. Cedarburg - 1,135
5. Wilmot - 1,125
6. Wausau East - 1,109
7. La Crosse Central - 1,105
8. Pulaski - 1,063
9. Beaver Dam - 1,035
10. Monona Grove - 968
11. Milwaukee Washington - 960
12. Onalaska - 897
13. Pius XI Catholic - 850
14. New Berlin Eisenhower - 845
15. Pewaukee - 843
16. Medford - 668
WINNING PERCENTAGE
1. Beaver Dam, 23-1, .958
T2. Waunakee, 22-2, .917
T2. Cedarburg, 22-2, .917
T2. La Crosse Central, 22-2, .917
5. Pewaukee, 21-3, .875
T6. Pulaski, 20-4, .833
T6. Milwaukee Washington, 20-4, .833
T6. Onalaska, 20-4, .833
T6. Medford, 20-4, .833
T10. Westosha Central, 19-5, .792
T10. Pius XI Catholic, 19-5, .792
T10. New Berlin Eisenhower, 19-5, .792
13. Monona Grove, 17-7, .708
14. Wausau East, 16-7, .696
15. Kaukauna, 15-9, .625
16. Wilmot, 8-16, .333
POINTS PER GAME
1. La Crosse Central, 83.2
2. Milwaukee Washington, 81.3
3. Kaukauna, 78.8
4. Medford, 71.2
5. Pewaukee, 70.0
6. Westosha Central, 67.9
7. Onalaska, 67.0
8. Cedarburg, 66.8
9. Monona Grove, 66.5
10. Wilmot, 66.3
11. Waunakee, 66.1
12. Pius XI Catholic, 64.8
T13. Beaver Dam, 64.7
T13. Wausau East, 64.7
15. New Berlin Eisenhower, 62.9
16. Pulaski, 60.5
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
1. Beaver Dam, 47.7
2. Pulaski, 48.7
3. Waunakee, 49.4
4. New Berlin Eisenhower, 49.4
5. Cedarburg, 52.7
6. Pius XI Catholic, 53.4
7. Westosha Central, 55.3
8. Wausau East, 56.4
T9. Medford, 56.7
T9. Pewaukee, 56.7
11. La Crosse Central, 58.4
12. Onalaska, 59.1
13. Monona Grove, 60.1
14. Milwaukee Washington, 63.1
15. Kaukauna, 69.5
16. Wilmot, 71.7