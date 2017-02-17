Home / The Star News / Boys hoops: Medford downs Lakeland to clinch GNC title

Medford's Garrett Strebig brings the ball up the court in the first half of Friday's Great Northern Conference game against Lakeland. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford's Dain Strick cuts a piece off the net as the Raiders celebrated their first ever GNC championship. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford's Garrett Strebig drives around Lakeland's Tavian RisingSun-Doud in the first half of Friday's game. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Fri, 02/17/2017
February 17, 2017

The Medford Raiders defeated the Lakeland Thunderbirds 73-51 on Friday night at Raider Hall, clinching the first Great Northern Conference title in school history.

Garrett Strebig made nine 3s and scored 34 points to lead the Raiders.

It's the first conference championship for Medford since the Raiders won the 2007-08 Lumberjack Conference crown.

For a full game recap and to see more photos, pick up a copy of next Thursday's Star News.

