Boys hoops: Medford crushes Pines to end regular season

This article was scheduled to run in the March 2, 2017 edition of The Star News, but a printing error resulted in an unfinished version of the page containing this story and several others to appear in the published paper. The Star News sincerely apologizes for the error and hopes you enjoy this free online version of the article.



The Medford Raiders didn’t hit the century mark this time against Northland Pines, but they did finish with a 100.5 points per game average against the Eagles following Thursday’s 95-57 blowout win in Eagle River.

The victory allowed Medford to finish 10-2 in the Great Northern Conference, two games ahead of second-place Rhinelander, and 18-4 overall, the program’s best regular-season record since the Raiders were 17-4 in 2012-13.

The second-seeded Raiders will carry a three-game winning streak into WIAA Division 2 tournament play, which starts Friday with a 7 p.m. regional semifinal at Raider Hall against seventh-seeded Antigo (15-7). A Medford win would put the Raiders right back on their home floor Saturday at 7 p.m. for the regional final against sixth-seeded Hortonville (8-14) or third-seeded Lakeland (14-8).

The regional champion will play in a sectional semifinal at Merrill on Thursday, March 9.

Medford and Antigo played two nail-biters during the regular season. The Raiders won the first meeting 68-65 on Jan. 12 on Garrett Strebig’s 3-pointer with three seconds left. Antigo took the rematch 63-62 on Feb. 14, getting a Brady Tatro layup off a Matt Arndt assist with one second left.

Medford will have its hands full Friday with Arndt (21.1 points per GNC game) and his backcourt partner Drew Schwarz (17.6 ppg in the GNC).

“Now it is time to get it going,” Medford head coach Ryan Brown said. “I am hoping we play to our potential in the playoffs. It could make for a fun couple weeks.”

Medford got it going late in the first half of Thursday’s regular-season finale. The Eagles again had all kinds of trouble stopping the Raiders in the first 12 minutes, but they put up some points as well, staying within 34-24. At that point, the Raiders picked up their defensive intensity and went on a game-breaking 24-2 run that put the last-place Eagles (0-12, 6-17) away.

Osy Ekwueme started the run with a couple of bonus free throws at the 5:58 mark. He converted a three-point play 22 seconds later. Garrett Strebig powered his way to two points in the paint, Jake Sullivan hit two free throws, Strebig assisted on a Dain Strick hoop and Ben Lindgren sank two foul shots for a 47-24 lead. Lindgren’s backcourt steal led to a Garrett Sommer basket, Trenton Woebbeking got a steal and score and Sommer blocked a shot on the defensive end that led to a coast-to-coast drive from Cam Wenzel and a 55-24 lead before Eagle Ryan Peterson scored on an inbound play. Unfortunately for Pines, Wenzel answered that by banking in a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 58-26.

The Raiders settled for a 58-33 halftime lead. In the second half, the lead hit 40 at 79-39 and got as high as 44 twice.

The overmatched Eagles didn’t give up 10 3-pointers –– including nine to Strebig –– like they did in their 106-69 loss to Medford on Jan. 20. This time, Medford hit just six long balls. But the Raiders were even more effective this time in breaking down the Eagles and getting shots in the paint. Medford hit 31 of 39 of its shots in the lane and shot 59.7 percent from the field overall. The Raiders had a 62-22 advantage in points in the paint. Medford forced 23 turnovers and scored 38 points off of them.

“Guys were really rotating well,” Brown said. “It was a good showing by the guys after an uncomfortable first half against Prentice (a 74-55 win on Feb. 20).”

Medford’s balanced scorebook shows Strebig with a game-high 23 points. He had three steals, two assists and two rebounds while going nine of 13 from the field, including five of nine from long range. Wenzel was eight for 12 from the field as well and added 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds. He had two assists. Ekwueme had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sullivan added 10 points, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Also chipping in offensively were Josh Thiede with nine points, Strick and Lindgren with six, Sommer and Woebbeking with four each and Austin Davies with two. Sommer had five rebounds. Thiede and Woebbeking had four apiece. Woebbeking had three assists.

Peterson, a freshman, led Pines with 14 points. Medford held scoring threats Cameron Wait and Sam Smith to seven and three points, respectively, all in the second half after the issue had long been decided.