Boys hoops: Cloverbelt announces all-conference teams

FILE PHOTO: Gilman's Roman Konsella protects the ball from a Greenwood defender during a game on Feb. 20. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Mon, 02/27/2017 - 4:16pm mattf
February 27, 2017

The Cloverbelt Conference announced all-conference teams for the 2016-17 boys basketball season Sunday afternoon.

One Gilman player, senior Roman Konsella, made the team as an honorable mention.

Konsella leads the Pirates in scoring this season (13.8 ppg) and is second on the team in made 3-pointers (36).

Gilman travels to Cornell tomorrow for a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m.

 

