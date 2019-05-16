Home / The Star News / Boys get past Chequamegon for 3rd; girls finish 5th

Boys get past Chequamegon for 3rd; girls finish 5th



Rib Lake's Steven Petkau gets over this hurdle and has his eyes focused on the next one during his fourth-place finish in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at Monday's Marawood Conference track and field championships in Abbotsford. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake senior John Henry Hopkins builds up speed during one of his triple jump attempts during Monday’s Marawood North meet. Hopkins finished fifth in the event. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographRib Lake senior Maddie Winter goes into her throwing motion during the girls shot put competition at Monday’s Marawood North track and field championships held in Abbotsford. Winter took third in the event with a throw of 32 feet, 1.5 inches. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
Thu, 05/16/2019 - 9:34am mattf

Rib Lake’s reign as Marawood North boys track and field team champions ended after one year Monday, but the Redmen still reached some worthy goals at Abbotsford on, finally, one of the warmest nights of the outdoor season.
Senior Dilan Schneider achieved his goal of winning both the shot put and discus competitions after coming close in both last May. Junior Steven Petkau leap-frogged past Abbotsford standout Ezra Kremsreiter to win the triple jump title. Rib Lake captured two relay titles and took second in a third relay to build momentum heading into the post-season.
And finally, Rib Lake outscored Chequamegon, a team it had trailed in several recent meets, to finish third in the boys team standings.
Host Abbotsford won this year’s title with 153 points, 15 more than Athens. Rib Lake outscored the Screaming Eagles 100-80 for third. Prentice (53) and Phillips (28) were fifth and sixth.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here