Both Raider cross country teams driven by sectional near-misses

As excited as the Medford Raiders were to send Trey Ulrich and Franny Seidel to the 2016 WIAA state cross country meet, the disappointment from last fall’s Division 2 Waupaca sectional meet lingers.

It’s impossible not to when the girls fell one point short of qualifying for state as a team and the boys were four points short.

The silver lining in those finishes is that there is no shortage of motivation as Medford begins its 2017 season today, Thursday, at the Timm’s Hill Invite hosted by Prentice-Rib Lake.

“Losing by a point really hurts,” junior Lauren Meyer said Friday morning before the Raiders went for their longest distance run of the first week of practice. “This coming year we’re really going to go into it hard and fight for that, because now we really know how much one point can really mean. I feel like everyone is going to try their hardest to beat the person in front of them and push that little extra.”

