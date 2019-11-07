Home / The Star News / A big walk-off, no-hit win

Medford’s John McMurry hits his spot with this pitch during the team’s 1-0 win over Rhinelander Friday in Merrill. Ray Zirngible drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, clinching McMurry’s no-hitter and giving Post 147 a chance to tie for the Great Northern Legion Conference title. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsMedford’s Ray Zirngible drives the walk-off double that beats Rhinelander 1-0 Friday in the opening game of Merrill’s Art Perkins Memorial Legion baseball tournament. The win counted as a Great Northern Legion Conference victory and put Post 147 at 6-1 in league play for the summer. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsFirst baseman Spike Alexander takes a flip from pitcher John McMurry to record an easy out late in Friday's 1-0 win over Rhinelander. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
John McMurry wasn’t even expecting to pitch Friday afternoon for Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team.
The Rhinelander Rebels sure wished he hadn’t when the 1-0 thriller in the opening game of Merrill’s Art Perkins Memorial Tournament was completed.
McMurry fell one full-count walk shy of a perfect game, firing a masterful no-hitter that put Medford in position to tie the Rebels for this summer’s Great Northern Legion Conference championship.
Adding to the excitement, nothing –– the no-hitter, the shutout or even the win –– was clinched until the final pitch of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Rhinelander lefty Bryce Shickert nearly matched McMurry pitch for pitch until Post 147 finally got him for three hits in the last inning, the last of which was Ray Zirngible’s walk-off double deep into the gap in left-centerfield.
